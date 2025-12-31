Clifford ended Tuesday's 131-90 loss to the Clippers with 18 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, two assists and one block in 29 minutes.

The Kings were a mess against the Clippers, as no one in the starting lineup scored more than 12 points. Clifford stepped in for relief and cleaned up once the game was out of hand, and he finished as the most productive Sacramento player by a wide margin. The 2025 first-round pick has had some stellar moments during his rookie season, and although his average of 5.8 points over 29 games doesn't jump off the page, the Colorado State product's talent is evident.