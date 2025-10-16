Clifford produced 19 points (8-13 FG, 1-1 FT, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds and a steal across 20 minutes in Wednesday's 109-91 loss to the Kings.

Clifford is followng up a stellar Summer League with standout performances in the preseason. He can fill a few different positions as a second-unit replacement, where the first-round pick should rise to the cusp of fantasy relevancy. The team was a bit short-handed due to Keegan Murray's (thumb) injury, but Clifford is likely to earn comparable minutes when the team is full healthy.