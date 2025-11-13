Clifford had nine points (3-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and four assists over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 133-100 loss to Atlanta.

For the second time this season, the rookie was able to eclipse 30 minutes. Zach LaVine (thigh) missed this contest, and the score quickly got out of hand which allowed Clifford to see extended run. With averages of 5.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.8 three-pointers in 21.9 minutes on 35.4 percent shooting from the field, Clifford still has some work to do before many fantasy managers need to look his way.