Clifford will be in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Nuggets, Mark Haynes of The Sacramento Observer reports.

After being recalled from the G League's Stockton Kings on Wednesday, Clifford will be thrust into the starting five for the injured Zach LaVine (thumb) on Thursday. The rookie first-rounder has averaged 7.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals in 28.3 minutes per game covering a pair of contests as a starter this season.