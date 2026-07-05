Kings' Nique Clifford: Sinks game-winning shot Saturday

Clifford finished with nine points (4-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists across 29 minutes in Saturday's 79-76 California Classic Summer League win over Brooklyn.

Clifford didn't shoot well Saturday, though he managed to hit the game-winning three-point shot in the fourth quarter to seal the win for the Kings. The 24-year-old is coming off a quality rookie campaign, averaging 12.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.4 blocks and 1.2 steals in 28 regular-season starts. Clifford may not get as many opportunities to start in 2026-27, barring injuries, as the Kings went through a laundry list of injuries in 2025-26 that yielded more time for Clifford. However, he should at least receive consistent playing time.