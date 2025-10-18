Kings' Nique Clifford: Starting sans DeRozan
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clifford will start in Friday's preseason game against the Lakers, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.
With DeMar DeRozan (groin) sidelined in the Kings' preseason finale, Clifford will get the starting nod. The rookie first-round pick could see increased playing time to begin the regular season due to Keegan Murray (thumb) being on the shelf.
More News
-
Kings' Nique Clifford: Scores team-high 19 points•
-
Kings' Nique Clifford: Scores 15 off bench in loss•
-
Kings' Nique Clifford: Dishes out nine assists•
-
Kings' Nique Clifford: Flirts with triple-double•
-
Kings' Nique Clifford: Paces Sacramento in SL win•
-
Kings' Nique Clifford: Double-double in SL win•