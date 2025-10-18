default-cbs-image
Clifford will start in Friday's preseason game against the Lakers, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

With DeMar DeRozan (groin) sidelined in the Kings' preseason finale, Clifford will get the starting nod. The rookie first-round pick could see increased playing time to begin the regular season due to Keegan Murray (thumb) being on the shelf.

