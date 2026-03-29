Clifford finished Saturday's 123-113 loss to the Hawks with three points (1-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt), five assists, four rebounds and one block over 23 minutes.

Clifford was given the green light to return from a two-game absence due to a left mid-foot sprain. He came off the bench in his return but struggled from the field, missing all but one of his 11 attempts from the field. The rookie first-rounder has scored in single digits in back-to-back outings, but he showed promise during a 10-game stretch from Feb. 26 to March 17, during which he averaged 13.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.4 threes and 1.5 steals over 34.9 minutes per game. Clifford should see plenty of playing time down the stretch since the Kings are eliminated from postseason play.