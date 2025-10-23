Kings' Nique Clifford: Suffers hamstring strain
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clifford underwent an MRI that confirmed a right hamstring strain, Deuce Mason of NBC Sports California reports.
Clifford will have his hamstring issue re-evaluated in a week. Keon Ellis will likely receive a boost in minutes while potentially being in the starting lineup while Clifford is on the mend.
