Kings' Nique Clifford: Won't return Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clifford (ankle) won't return to Sunday's game versus the Nets.
With Clifford and Killian Hayes (toe) exiting Sunday's contest early, the Kings will only have eight available players to finish the game. Expect more minutes for Malik Monk, Doug McDermott and Devin Carter while Clifford is out.
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