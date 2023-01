Dozier and the Kings agreed Thursday on a second 10-day deal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Dozier appeared in three of the Kings' five games over the course of his initial 10-day deal, averaging just 2.3 minutes per contest in those outings. Despite not seeing a large role off the bench during his week-and-a-half-long stint with the organization, Dozier likely made enough of an impression in practices to warrant another 10-day contract.