Dozier closed Monday's 136-111 win over Orlando with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound over five minutes.

Dozier logged five minutes Monday, fresh off signing a 10-day contract with the Kings. After a promising start to his career, a knee injury derailed things, resulting in him having to work his way back via the G League. While this was a garbage time special, it is great to Dozier back on an NBA court. Whether he can stick in the rotation remains to be seen, and obviously, there are no fantasy implications here.