Kings' Precious Achiuwa: Agrees to re-sign with Kings

Achiuwa agreed to re-sign with the Kings on a two-year, $11.5 million deal Tuesday, Chris Haynes of NBA TV reports.

Achiuwa is coming off a career season with Sacramento, closing with averages of 10.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.9 steals in 23.9 minutes per game over 73 regular-season appearances. However, the 26-year-old big man might have to settle for a reserve role to begin the new year, as there's no indication that Domantas Sabonis (knee) won't be ready to play right away in 2026-27.