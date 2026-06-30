Skip to Main Content
SportsBasketball
Basketball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Kings' Precious Achiuwa: Agrees to re-sign with Kings

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Achiuwa agreed to re-sign with the Kings on a two-year, $11.5 million deal Tuesday, Chris Haynes of NBA TV reports.

Achiuwa is coming off a career season with Sacramento, closing with averages of 10.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.9 steals in 23.9 minutes per game over 73 regular-season appearances. However, the 26-year-old big man might have to settle for a reserve role to begin the new year, as there's no indication that Domantas Sabonis (knee) won't be ready to play right away in 2026-27.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!