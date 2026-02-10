Kings' Precious Achiuwa: Back in mix
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Achiuwa is starting Monday's game against the Pelicans, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.
Achiuwa has fallen out of the rotation over Sacramento's last three games or so, but it appears he's earned himself an opportunity to prove he belongs Monday night. Daeqwon Plowden will move to the bench with Achiuwa sliding into the starting five.
