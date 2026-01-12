Achiuwa is in the Kings' starting lineup against the Rockets on Sunday, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.

Achiuwa came off the bench against the Warriors on Friday and played just five minutes, but he'll return to the starting lineup Sunday in place of Keon Ellis. Achiuwa has averaged 5.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals over 17.8 minutes per game over his last 12 outings.