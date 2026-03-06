Achiuwa chipped in 29 points (12-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal across 41 minutes during Thursday's 133-123 loss to the Pelicans.

The 29 points led all scorers on the night, while the 12 boards led all rebounders. Achiuwa has seven double-doubles on the season, with four of them coming in the last eight games -- a stretch in which he's averaging 17.5 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks in 32.3 minutes while shooting 59.4 percent from the floor.