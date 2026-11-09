Achiuwa produced seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and one block across 36 minutes during Sunday's 114-108 loss to Miami.

The 14 boards led all players on the night, but the Kings didn't give enough offensive support to rookie Darius Acuff and his game-high 32 points to actually secure a win. Achiuwa has started eight straight games, averaging 9.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, 1.1 assists and 1.1 steals in 27.5 minutes, but he figures to return to the bench fairly soon with Keegan Murray back in the lineup Sunday, and Domantas Sabonis (knee) not expected to miss much time.