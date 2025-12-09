Achiuwa notched 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals in 21 minutes during Monday's 116-105 loss to the Pacers.

Achiuwa has been one of the more important players off the bench for Sacramento, averaging 9.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks across 22.8 minutes in the eight games since being relegated to the second unit. Achiuwa also led all bench players in every major stat and figures to continue coming off the bench backing up Maxime Raynaud.