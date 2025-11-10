Achiuwa ended with 12 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds and one block in 29 minutes during Sunday's 144-117 loss to the Timberwolves.

Making his first start for the Kings after signing with the team last week, Achiuwa produced his first double-double in three games as he saw a significant bump in his workload. Keegan Murray (thumb) still doesn't have a clear timeline for his return, so Achiuwa figures to hold down the fort at the four until he's cleared to get back on the court.