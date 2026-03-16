default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Achiuwa contributed 20 points (10-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 11 rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 33 minutes during Sunday's 116-111 victory over the Jazz.

It was the second straight double-double and the ninth of the season for Achiuwa. The 26-year-old forward has been impressively productive for the Kings since the All-Star break, collecting six double-doubles in the last 13 games while averaging 16.8 points, 9.6 boards, 1.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks in 32.1 minutes while shooting 59.8 percent from the floor.

More News