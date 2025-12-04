Achiuwa ended Wednesday's 121-95 loss to Houston with 10 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds and two steals in 19 minutes.

Achiuwa has now scored in double digits in four of his last five appearances, averaging 9.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks across 24.2 minutes in that span. He is an intriguing add in deeper leagues, especially while Domantas Sabonis (knee) remains sidelined, but the emergence of Maxime Raynaud may potentially eat into Achiuwa's minutes.