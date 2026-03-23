Kings' Precious Achiuwa: Game-time call for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Achiuwa is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Hornets due to lower back soreness.
Achiuwa hasn't missed a game since Feb. 4, but he's in danger of sitting Tuesday after picking up a back injury. The team should have more to share on his availability closer to tipoff.
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