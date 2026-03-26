Kings' Precious Achiuwa: Good to go Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Achiuwa (back) is good to go for Thursday's game against the Magic.
Achiuwa is all set to return from a one-game absence, and fantasy managers will want to pencil him into lineups. Over his last five games, he's averaging 16.2 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 32.4 minutes per contest.
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