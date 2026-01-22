Kings' Precious Achiuwa: Good to go
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Achiuwa (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against Toronto.
Achiuwa was tabbed questionable ahead of Wednesday's game due to ankle soreness, but he's been upgraded to available. The forward has logged 22 and 18 minutes over the last two games, respectively, but he could see a bump in minutes Wednesday night due to the absence of Domantas Sabonis (knee).
