Achiuwa will come off the bench for Friday's game against the Warriors, Brenden Nunes of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

Achiuwa will be replaced by Keon Ellis in the first unit for Friday's game, as the Kings go with a small-ball approach to combat the Warriors. As a member of the second unit this season, Achiuwa has posted averages of 7.8 points and 5.3 rebounds in 19.1 minutes per game.