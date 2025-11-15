Kings' Precious Achiuwa: Iffy for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Achiuwa is questionable for Sunday's game against the Spurs due to an illness.
The Kings might be very depleted in their frontcourt since Domantas Sabonis (ribs) and Achiuwa are questionable to play Sunday. Plus, Keegan Murray (thumb) is also out. Achiuwa's absence shouldn't be much of an issue in fantasy, though, as he's averaging a mere 6.7 points and 4.7 rebounds per game across six appearances (four starts) this season. He's started in each of Sacramento's last four games, and if he's out, Nique Clifford or Doug McDermott would be in line for more playing time.
