Achiuwa agreed to a contract with the Kings on Tuesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

After failing to secure a spot on Miami's season-opening roster after signing an Exhibit 9 deal in September, Achiuwa will land on his feet in Sacramento in what could be a good opportunity for him to find minutes in a barren frontcourt. In order to make room on the roster for Achiuwa, the Kings will waive second-year big man Isaac Jones. Achiuwa pulled down 5.6 rebounds in 20.5 minutes per game over 57 appearances with the Knicks in 2024-25, but he was relatively inefficient for a frontcourt player who isn't a perimeter threat. He converted at a 50.2 percent clip from the field last season and is a 48.4 percent shooter for his career.