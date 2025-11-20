Achiuwa totaled 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 113-99 loss to Oklahoma City.

The 26-year-old forward just missed collecting his second double-double of the season in eight games while setting a new season scoring high. Achiuwa has been productive since joining the Kings, averaging 9.4 points, 6.0 boards, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 22.6 minutes over five starts, but he'll likely shift back to the bench once Keegan Murray (thumb) is cleared to make his season debut, which is expected to happen Thursday against the Grizzlies.