Achiuwa closed with 14 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 112-100 loss to Phoenix.

Although Drew Eubanks logged nine rebounds in limited action, Achiuwa played 11 more minutes and finished with a much higher point total. Eubankas hasn't been an effective answer for Domantas Sabonis' (knee) absence, and it wouldn't be surprising to see a first-unit switch between Eubanks and Achiuwa in the near future.