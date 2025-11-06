Achiuwa supplied four points (2-2 FG), three rebounds and one block across nine minutes during Wednesday's 121-116 victory over the Warriors.

Achiuwa saw his first action of the season, logging nine minutes after signing with the Kings earlier in the week. Drew Eubanks was given the starting nod at center with Domantas Sabonis (ribs) ruled out, while Achiuwa served as the backup. Unless he supplants Eubanks in the rotation, Achiuwa may not be in line for regular minutes once Sabonis returns to action.