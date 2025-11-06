Achiuwa supplied four points (2-2 FG), three rebounds and one block across nine minutes during Wednesday's 121-116 victory over the Warriors.

Achiuwa saw his first action of the season, logging nine minutes after signing with the Kings earlier in the week. Drew Eubanks was given the starting nod with Domantas Sabonis (ribs) ruled out, with Achiuwa playing as the backup. Unless he supplants Eubanks in the rotation, there is no reason to consider him a viable fantasy asset.