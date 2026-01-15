Achiuwa finished with 20 points (7-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 112-101 win over New York.

Achiuwa recorded his third double-double of the campaign and notched a season-high 20 points, helping the Kings pick up their third straight win. Achiuwa has been hit-or-miss as a fantasy asset, posting averages of 8.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks in 23.8 minutes over his last eight appearances.