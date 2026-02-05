Achiuwa (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Wednesday in the Kings' 129-125 loss to the Grizzlies.

Achiuwa had started each of the Kings' previous 13 games, but after playing less than 15 minutes in both of the past two contests, head coach Doug Christie opted to move him to the bench against Memphis. With De'Andre Hunter making his team debut Wednesday and fortifying the Kings' depth at forward, Achiuwa was dropped from the rotation entirely as Christie instead added guard Devin Carter (24 minutes) to the second unit to compensate for the losses of two backcourt players in Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis, who were traded to Cleveland in the Hunter deal. Unless Sacramento is without one of its key frontcourt options in a given game moving forward, Achiuwa could find himself out of the rotation for the foreseeable future.