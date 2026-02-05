Frankie Cartoscelli of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140Achiuwa isn't part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Frankie Cartoscelli of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

Achiuwa will come off the bench for just the second time in 26 games, as the Kings roll out a lineup of Russell Westbrook, Zach LaVine, De'Andre Hunter, DeMar DeRozan and Domantas Sabonis. Achiuwa had played just 22 total minutes in his last two appearances, but he should be one of the first bigs off the bench Wednesday.