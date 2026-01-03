Achiuwa ended with three points (1-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and three assists over 19 minutes during Friday's 129-102 loss to the Suns.

Achiuwa failed to score more than five points for the fourth time in the past five games. Although he has been a consistent part of the rotation, Achiuwa typically offers very little outside of sporadic rebounding numbers. With that said, Maxime Raynaud suffered a knee injury, something that could cause him to miss time moving forward. If that is the case, Sacramento could be forced to give even more minutes to Achiuwa.