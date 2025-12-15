Kings' Precious Achiuwa: Perfect from field Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Achiuwa contributed 17 points (7-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds and one block over 27 minutes during Sunday's 117-103 loss to Minnesota.
Achiuwa was perfect from the field in this game and only missed two of his four shots from the charity stripe. The veteran big man is making the most of his chances in recent weeks and has scored in double digits in six of his previous nine appearances, averaging 9.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks off the bench over that span.
