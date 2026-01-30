Achiuwa ended Thursday's 113-111 loss to the 76ers with eight points (4-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 13 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 34 minutes.

Achiuwa's 13 boards were a game high, and this was his fourth game in January with at least one steal and one block. His minutes fluctuate with the matchup, so he's not much more than a rebounding specialist in deep leagues. Through 16 games in January, Achiuwa has averaged 8.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per contest.