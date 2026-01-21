default-cbs-image
Achiuwa is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors with right ankle soreness.

The Kings could take a cautious approach with Achiuwa, considering Wednesday is their second game in as many days. With Domantas Sabonis resting against Toronto, Maxime Raynaud and Dylan Cardwell could be in line to share the minutes at center.

