Achiuwa provided nine points (4-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt), nine rebounds, one block and one steal in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 100-98 loss to the Mavericks.

Achiuwa will probably remain with the first unit, as Keegan Murray's recent ankle injury will put him out of action for the remainder of the month. It now appears that Domantas Sabonis (knee) will be back before Murray, and it will be interesting to see what the Kings do with the combo of Achiuwa and Maxime Raynaud when he returns.