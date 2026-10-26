Achiuwa notched 12 points (6-13 FG, 0-6 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals and three blocks across 38 minutes in Sunday's 123-112 loss to the Grizzlies.

Achiuwa recorded a double-double while adding five combined steals and blocks, delivering valuable fantasy production despite an abysmal free-throw performance. His 38-minute workload was encouraging, though it was a direct consequence of Keegan Murray (ankle) being unavailable. Achiuwa is a player to keep close tabs on due to his per-minute production, efficient shooting and solid defensive contributions -- regardless of whether he's starting or not -- as he's played at least 25 minutes in every game for Sacramento so far this season.