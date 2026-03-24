Kings' Precious Achiuwa: Ruled out Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Achiuwa (back) is out for Tuesday's game against the Hornets.
Achiuwa was unable to shake his questionable tag for this contest. With Achiuwa missing his first game since Feb. 4, the Kings could rely more on Doug McDermott and Daeqwon Plowden.
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