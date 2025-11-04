Kings' Precious Achiuwa: Set to join Kings
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Kings agreed to a deal with Achiuwa on Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.
After failing to make Miami's final roster, Achiuwa will land on his feet in Sacramento in what could be a good opportunity for him given the lack of frontcourt depth there. To make room for Achiuwa, the Kings will waive Isaac Jones. With Achiuwa's versatility and experience, he will have a good chance of carving out a role behind Domantas Sabonis.
