The Kings agreed to a deal with Achiuwa on Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

After failing to make Miami's final roster, Achiuwa will land on his feet in Sacramento in what could be a good opportunity for him given the lack of frontcourt depth there. To make room for Achiuwa, the Kings will waive Isaac Jones. With Achiuwa's versatility and experience, he will have a good chance of carving out a role behind Domantas Sabonis.