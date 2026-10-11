Achiuwa supplied eight points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes during Saturday's 111-106 preseason loss to the Warriors.

With Domantas Sabonis (undisclosed) sidelined, Achiuwa got the starting nod for a third straight exhibition game. The 27-year-old couldn't replicate his 18-point performance from Thursday's loss, though he tied for the team lead in rebounds Saturday. Maxime Raynaud exited Saturday's contest with a knee injury, and if he's forced to miss time to begin the regular season, Achiuwa could see increased playing time.