Kings' Precious Achiuwa: Starting Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Achiuwa will start Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.
Achiuwa will enter the starting lineup in just his third game since joining the team. In his previous two games, he averaged 4.0 points and 3.5 rebounds in 13.0 minutes per contest, although he'll likely see an uptick in minutes Sunday.
