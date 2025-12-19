Achiuwa is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game in Portland, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Achiuwa will get the start with Zach LaVine (ankle) out and he'll be joined in the first unit by Russell Westbrook, DeMar DeRozan, Maxime Raynaud and Keegan Murray. Over six starts this season, Achiuwa has posted averages of 8.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.