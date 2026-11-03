Achiuwa notched six points (2-3 FG, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals across 27 minutes during Monday's 115-100 victory over the Mavericks.

Achiuwa made his presence felt without requiring many offensive touches, leading Sacramento in rebounds while contributing four combined steals and blocks. He played alongside Domantas Sabonis in the starting lineup, giving the Kings additional size and defensive versatility. Achiuwa's ability to contribute rebounds and defensive stats gives him some appeal in category leagues, even with limited scoring opportunities.