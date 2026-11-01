Achiuwa registered six points (2-6 FG, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 25 minutes during Saturday's 136-105 loss to Memphis.

Achiuwa was the only Kings starter who failed to score in double digits, but he contributed on the defensive end of the floor with three stocks. He has started in each of the Kings' last four games, and he'll continue to be in the starting five for as long as Keegan Murray (ankle) is out of action. Achiuwa is averaging 12.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocks over 28.7 minutes per game this season.