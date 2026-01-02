Achiuwa recorded 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals across 22 minutes during Thursday's 120-106 loss to the Celtics.

Achiuwa was far more aggressive on the offensive end after being shut out Tuesday against the Clippers, scoring in double figures for just the fifth time since Dec. 1. He looked sharp from deep, drilling multiple treys in a game for the second time in 27 games this season. Achiuwa is averaging 6.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals in his last eight games, all as a starter.