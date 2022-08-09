Cook agreed Monday with the Kings on a one-year contract, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Cook's deal likely includes limited guaranteed money and brings the Kings roster total up to 19 players as training camp approaches. The 29-year-old has 188 games' worth of NBA experience on his resume, but he hasn't appeared at basketball's top level since the 2020-21 campaign and will likely find himself on the outside looking in for a spot in the Kings' opening night roster. He most recently suited up for the Kings' G League affiliate in Stockton during the 2021-22 season.