Kings' Reggie Hearn: Inks deal with Kings
Hearn signed a contract with the Kings on Tuesday, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Hearn got significant run in the G-League last year with the Kings' affiliate, the Reno Bighorns. Across 31.5 minutes per game, he posted 13.5 points on an astounding 44.2 percent from beyond the arc, 5.2 boards and 1.1 assists. The details of the contract have yet to be released, but he'll likely either stick to the G-League once the regular season comes around or be a deep bench player at the NBA level.
