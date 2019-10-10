Kings' Richaun Holmes: Absent from injury report
Holmes (groin) isn't listed on the injury report prior to Thursday's preseason game against Phoenix.
Holmes sat out of Saturday's matchup due to groin soreness, but he appears to be ready to roll after being taken off the official injury report. The Kings may still elect to limit his minutes as a precaution in a meaningless exhibition, however.
